Putin unveils new ‘invincible’ weaponry

Moscow

President Vladimir Putin boasted Russia has developed a new generation of hypersonic missiles in his state of the nation address on Thursday, warning global powers they must now reckon with Moscow’s military might.

The strongman, who is standing for a fourth Kremlin term in March, displayed a series of hi-tech video montages of weaponry manoeuvring across mountains and oceans, even heading over the Atlantic. The president quoted a speech he gave back in 2004 saying that Russia would develop a new generation of weaponry, a promise that he said has now been fulfilled.—AFP