Putin to visit Tajikistan this week

By
News desk
-
8
Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a teleconference meeting with officials and public representatives of Russia's Dagestan Republic amid the coronavirus pandemic at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence outside Moscow on May 18, 2020. (Photo by Alexey NIKOLSKY / Sputnik / AFP) (Photo by ALEXEY NIKOLSKY/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images)

Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tajikistan on Tuesday, his spokesman said, his first trip abroad since Moscow launched its military operation in Ukraine. “A working visit by President Putin is scheduled for tomorrow in Tajikistan,” Dmitry Peskov said on Monday of the visit to the former Soviet republic and Moscow ally.

Putin is also expected in Turkmenistan on Wednesday for a summit of countries bordering the Caspian Sea. His last foreign visit dates back to February 4-5, when he travelled to China to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping and attend the opening ceremony of the Winter Olympics.—AFP

