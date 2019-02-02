Putin suspends INF treaty, promises new weapons

Lavrov: Moscow ‘tried everything to save treaty’; Beijing for ‘constructive dialogue’

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said his country would follow the United States in suspending its participation in a treaty banning midrange nuclear weapons, the latest step toward the demise of a pact that had been a pillar of international arms control since the close of the Cold War.

Putin ordered his military to start developing land-based missiles that could deliver nuclear warheads in the range prohibited by the treaty, including a hypersonic version. He also directed his diplomats to stop initiating any arms control talks with the West, claiming Washington hadn’t negotiated in good faith.

Putin’s move came a day after the Trump administration announced it was pulling out of the agreement and underscored analysts’ fears that a budding arms race between Russia and the United States is about to intensify.

“Our answer will be symmetrical,” Putin said in a televised meeting with his defense and foreign ministers. “Our American partners declared that they will suspend their participation in the treaty, so we will suspend ours as well. They said they would start research and development, and we will do the same.”

Moscow and Washington have long accused the other of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces agreement, which was signed in 1987 and resolved a crisis over Soviet missiles.

President Donald Trump last year announced plans to withdraw unless Russia fulfilled its obligations. “Our American partners have announced they are suspending their participation in the deal, and we are also suspending our participation,” Putin said of the agreement, following a US deadline for cooperation.

Putin said during a televised meeting with foreign and defence ministers Sergei Lavrov and Sergei Shoigu that Russia would no longer initiate talks with the US on disarmament. “We will wait until our partners have matured enough to conduct an equal, meaningful dialogue with us on this important topic,” the president said.

President Donald Trump said Friday that Washington was starting a process to withdraw from the agreement in six months. Trump said he would like to “get everybody in a big and beautiful room and do a new treaty,” but in the meantime, the United States “can’t be put at a disadvantage.” Lavrov said Russia had “tried everything to save the treaty” in several rounds of diplomatic talks. Putin meanwhile said Russia would seek to develop medium-range missiles in response to what he said were similar projects in the US.

Beijing on Saturday also expressed concern over the mutual suspension, calling for the US and Russia to engage in “constructive dialogue”.— AFP

Share on: WhatsApp