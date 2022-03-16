Putin slaps ban on Biden and Trudeau’s entry into the country

Moscow: In retaliation to the sanctions being imposed on Russian elites and attempts being made to isolate Russia in the wake of its invasion of Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin, on Tuesday, announced its ban on the entry of the United States President Joe Biden and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

Russia has sanctioned Joe Biden and a range of other top US officials. The main impact of this is they can now make corny jokes on cable news about how they won't be able to access their Russian bank accounts or go on vacation in Siberia, I guess pic.twitter.com/ZQWA0Mhg4R — max seddon (@maxseddon) March 15, 2022

President Putin had already warned the West to put an end to sanction in a bid to isolate Russia. He had said Russia’s sanctions would be more hurtful and damaging. It even warned against cutting off the gas pipeline to Germany and Europe in general.

The list of the banned personnel also includes a dozen of top United States officials including Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin, CIA chief William Burns and National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan. Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and Biden’s son Hunter Biden also made it to the infamous list of those banned from entering Russia.

Reacting to the news of being included in the list of prohibited individuals, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sarcastically tweet that she would like to thank the Russian Academy for this Lifetime Achievement Award.