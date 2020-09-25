Putin proposes US-Russia vote pact

Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed Friday to conclude a pact with Washington against interfering in one another’s elections and internal affairs, just weeks before the US hosts a divisive presidential vote. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov read out Putin’s statement in a video released by the ministry, while the Kremlin chief was visiting massive military drills involving China and Iran in southern Russia. Western countries have for years accused Russia of using hackers and internet trolls to sway the outcome of elections, and US intelligence officials have said that Moscow is once again manipulating social media in favour of Donald Trump as it did in 2016.—AFP