Putin orders bonuses for medics

MOSCOW Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday announced bonusesto health care workers on “the frontline” of the country’s fight against the coronavirus. Putin included the payments among several newmeasures to support Russians during the epidemic after health officials reported more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases. The president urged the public to be patient with lockdown restrictions to help slow the spread of the virus. “For most people, to be inside four walls is dreary and miserable,” he acknowledged during a video call with regional governors. “A breakthrough in battling the infection will depend on our discipline and responsibility.” The countryis realising how crucial the work of nurses and doctorsis “forthe firsttime in decades”, said Putin, promising 10 billion rubles ($132 million) for monthly bonuses to health care staff nationwide.—APP