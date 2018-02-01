Putin: Moscow still ready to mend ties with US despite ‘Kremlin list’

Moscow

Russia is still ready to mend ties with the United States despite the prospect of new sanctions brought by Washington’s newly released “Kremlin list,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said Wednesday.

The US Treasury Department late Monday published a list of 114 Russian political figures and 96 business leaders widely seen as potential targets for new sanctions, although the document specifies that it should not be interpreted as a sanctions list. “It is definitely an unfriendly act. It complicates Russia-US relations, which are in a difficult situation even without this, and it also causes damage to the international relations in general,” Putin said at a meeting with the trustees of his presidential campaign.

While underscoring that Russia cannot “surrender positions endlessly,” the president said that Moscow is not interested in severing ties with Washington.

Instead, it wanted to develop stable relations with Washington based on international law and the two major nuclear powers are expected by their peoples to “build up their ties in a modern way with respect to each other,” he said.—Agencies