Putin, Biden extend wishes to President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day

US Vice President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President Arif Alvi on the 81st anniversary of Pakistan Day.

“Vladimir Putin, President of Russia, sent the congratulatory message on the occasion of a national holiday – the Pakistan Day to H.E. Dr. A. Alvi, President of Pakistan, and H.E. Mr. Imran Khan, Prime Minister of Pakistan,” Russian Embassy in Pakistan said Monday on Twitter.

Earlier, Spokesperson of Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova said, “Russia and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends.”

💬#Zakharova: On March 23, #Pakistan 🇵🇰 will mark #RepublicDay. #Russia 🇷🇺 and Pakistan maintain friendly relations, a regular political dialogue and interaction at international organisations. We send greetings to our Pakistani friends. #RussiaPakistan pic.twitter.com/k8Fs9DtKMM — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) March 18, 2021

According to Radio Pakistan, US President Joe Biden said in his message that he is committed to strengthening the US-Pakistan relationship in the future.

“We will continue cooperation for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan and meet common challenges including that of coronavirus and climate change,” said Biden in a letter to President Arif Alvi sent on Pakistan Day.

US President @JoeBiden congratulated President @ArifAlvi & Pakistani Nation on #PakistanResolutionDay. He said that US-Pak partnership is based on common goal of regional peace & prosperity. US & Pak would work for peace in Afghanistan, address COVID-19 and climate change. pic.twitter.com/JsVtlGa6Vs — The President of Pakistan (@PresOfPakistan) March 23, 2021

The relationship between Pakistan and the United States, according to Joe Biden, is focused on a shared objective of regional stability and development.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, Pakistan is celebrating its 81st Pakistan Day with great national spirit and excitement throughout the world.

The day began with gun salutes and special prayers in mosques for Pakistan’s growth and stability, the liberation of Indian-controlled Kashmir, and the elimination of COVID-19.

Pakistan Day is observed to celebrate the landmark ‘Lahore Resolution,’ which was passed on March 23, 1940, and contributed to the establishment of Pakistan seven years later, on August 14, 1947.

