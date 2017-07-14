EVERY once in a while I get a message from my elder one, who instead of using the dinner table to tell me something important sends it through mail: I of time wonder whether she sends these lines when she sees her dad needs them because they arrive just when I need such advice!

Today her lines said,” This is a beautiful message dad for practical solutions to the problems faced in life: “Aha!” I said to myself, “now let’s see what you’ve got for me.” Once a professor began his class by holding up a glass with some water in it, he held it up for all to see and asked the students;

“How much do you think this glass weighs? 50 gms? 100 gms? Or 125 gms? The students answered, “We really wouldn’t know unless we weighed it sir.” “Okay,” the professor said, ‘Lets all agree it doesn’t weigh too heavy, now, my question is: What would happened if I held it up like this for a few minutes?’

‘Nothing’ the students said. “OK what would happen if I held it up like this for an hour?” the professor asked. “Your arm would begin to ache” said one of the students. “You’re right, now what would happen if I held it for a day?”

“Your arm could go numb, you might have severe muscle stress and paralysis; have to go to hospital for sure!” ventured another student”, all the others laughed. “Very good! But during all this, did the weight of the glass change?” asked the professor.

“No” was the reply of all the students. “Then what caused the arm to ache; the muscle to stress?” “Holding the glass for too long a time sir!” shouted a student.

“So what should I have done?” The students were puzzled. “You should have put the glass down!” said a boy in the front row.

“Exactly!” said the professor, “Life’s problems are exactly like this, aren’t they? Hold them for a few minutes in your head; they seem okay. Think of them for a long time; they begin to ache. Hold it even longer; they begin to paralyse you. You will not be able to do anything. It’s important to think of the challenges and problems in your life, but even more important to ‘put them down’ at the end of every day before you go to sleep. That way, you are not stressed, you wake up every day fresh and strone and can handle any issue, any challenge that comes your way!”

I mulled over this little piece for a little while and realized how true it is. Facing a problem is important, like holding up a glass but continuing to hold onto them just wears us out. Hmmm! I wonder why my daughter sent this to me?

— Email:bobsbanter@gmail.com

Related