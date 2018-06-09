Pushing The Peace Chariot of Afghanistan

Wajid Ali

MANY experts believe that the poverty plays a leading role behind committing crimes,

violence and terrorism. Recently, a joint survey was conducted by the Central Statistics Organization and ICON International, in Afghanistan, which results depict that almost 54 percent of the population in Afghanistan lives under the poverty line. The rural areas present the miserable picture, as 85 % rural population of Afghanistan is living under the poverty line.

The Afghan refugees residing in Pakistan were not included in this survey, the real statistics are worse than this, so no one needs to recruit suicide bombers and terrorists from outside Afghanistan. Unfortunately, instead of mitigating its shortcomings, the Afghan government had always blamed Pakistan for every major terrorist attack in Afghanistan.

On the other hand, President Ashraf Ghani is not willing as well as prepared for the complete repatriation of Afghan refugees from Pakistan, yet the officials of his government rebuke Pakistan unjustly, contrary to the hospitable treatment that Pakistan extended to Afghans. The Afghan government seriously need to do some soul searching for such a negative campaign against Pakistan. The US oversight body, Special Inspector General for Afghanistan (SIGAR), recently reported that Afghan armed forces are on decline as 10% of their manpower deserted last year. In this situation, rather than blaming Pakistan, President Ghani should push for a morale boosting drive for his deteriorating and absconding troops. It would be very beneficial and constructive for his country.

In addition to SIGAR statistics, the US media also claimed that the government is hiding the factual position in Afghanistan for face saving, while a recent BBC field research report concluded that 70% area comprising different parts of Afghanistan is not under the Afghan government’s control. Thus, the available conditions are very favorable for any kind of insurgency to thrive in Afghanistan. Besides, the Afghan Taliban need not to create any sanctuaries abroad. A number of on going successful operations carried out against Afghan Taliban in Afghanistan confirms that the Afghan government has not yet cleared their sensitive areas from Afghan Taliban and Haqqani network infestation. Every successful operation is labeled as a major operation with outstanding performances of Afghan security forces, while boasting the targeted enemy as a major den or training camp, still running inside Afghanistan. Then how come they blame Pakistan for hosting these terrorists. The world community should not forget that at the time when the Haqqani network was being declared as terrorist outfit by the US, Pakistan never objected the US progression on the move ,rather Pakistan duly supported the move.

Unfortunately, the Afghan government has never been unable to foster unity in Afghanistan. They also failed as a Unity Government to create ethnically integrated social environment, which is considered as a major obstruction to political stability. It is a major challenge and the gravity of its scope can be gauged from the fact that even the consensus on ‘Afghan nationality’ is yet a far fetch reality. President Ghani was recently embarrassed by his own government CEO Abdullah Abdullah, who condemned him for the launch of new identity cards which display ‘Afghan’ as the nationality of the people of Afghanistan. In reality, the prevalent political instability is direct result of troubles in the Unity government of Afghanistan and President Ghani lacks much needed political will to put his house in order.

Political compromises even with his own main allies have crippled the performance of Kabul government. President Ghani needs to understand that creating problems for Pakistan will not alleviate his internal challenges, the solutions have to come, from within. The world community engaged in Afghanistan should also need to pay heed over the reports of misappropriation, embezzlement, bad governance, non existent judiciary, social disparity and lack of cohesion, deteriorating security failures and tumbling law and order in the country. These are some of the grave issues, which had not yet been controlled by the Afghan government, despite spilling immeasurable blood and treasure, in this unending conflict.—Email