PU’s MA, MSc admission schedule

Staff Reporter

Punjab University Examinations Department has issued the schedule for submission of admission forms for MA/MSc Part-I supplementary examination 2018. According to details, the last date for submission of admission forms for late college / private candidates of said exams is 31-1-2019. Details are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Meanwhile, Punjab University Examinations Department has declared the results of MA Urdu Part-I annual examination 2018, MA Islamic Studies Part-I annual examination 2018 and MSc Chemistry Part-I annual examination 2018. Detailed results are also available at PU website www.pu.edu.pk.

Share on: WhatsApp