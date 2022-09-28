Purported audio clip of Imran Khan goes viral

Islamabad: Following the audio leaks of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a new purported audio clip of former Prime Minister Imran Khan too went viral on social media on Wednesday, adding more to concerns about the Prime Minister’s Office’s security.

In the audio clip, PTI Chairman Imran Khan could be heard allegedly telling his then-principal secretary Azam Khan to “play” with the US cypher.

In response, Azam could be heard telling Imran Khan Khan a whole scheme of how to use the cypher to forward PTI’s political agenda — and in that, he also suggests using Foreign Secretary so the matter can be highlighted at a “bureaucratic level”.

Meanwhile, senior PTI leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry claimed that the new leaks only confirm that an attempt was made to hide the US cypher from then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

نئ لیکس سے صرف یہ کنفرم ہوتا ہے کہ امریکی مراسلہ وزیر اعظم سے چھپانے کی کوشش کی گئ — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 28, 2022

Taking to Twitter, PTI leader Hammad Azhar suggested releasing the cypher so the people of Pakistan could decide for themselves.

When Imran Khan was PM, his govt was removed following the exact same script as was given in the cipher. Let that sink in.

I think the cipher should be released now and the people of Pakistan should decide whether it was a conspiracy or even more than that. https://t.co/kCpw8WzPEr — Hammad Azhar (@Hammad_Azhar) September 28, 2022

Interestingly, the audio leak of Imran Khan followed multiple audio leaks of the ruling PML-N leaders from the PM House.

Earlier, an audio leak allegedly featuring PM Shahbaz Sharif and containing a conversation about PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law has gone viral on social media.

Irked by the leaks, a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) would be held with Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif in the chair on Wednesday (today) afternoon.

The development has put a question mark on the cyber security of the PM House and the steps taken to ensure data safety.

Audio leaks: Govt orders investigation