Purchased all assets through white money: Kh Saad

LAHORE : Minister for Railways and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz’s (PMLN) leader Khawaja Saad Rafique on Tuesday asserted that Pakistan had never witnessed indiscriminate accountability in its recorded history.

Rafique stressed on the notion that doing business was his right. “Is purchasing assets and doing transactions an offence”, inquired Rafique.

“Corruption allegations are being hurled at me, my family. I don’t know who is moving threads”, stated Rafique. The senior PMLN’s leader also claimed that he had declared all his assets in tax returns.

“Details of all assets and transactions have also been provided to National Accountability Bureau (NAB)”, Rafique clarified while inquiring whether buying assets legally is an offence.

Earlier, the anti-graft watch dog reportedly found documents establishing Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother provincial minister Khawaja Salman Rafique’s link to the Paragon City in Lahore.

A transfer deed of over 50 kanals bearing names of Khawaja brothers and Paragon City chief executive officer surfaced on Tuesday. According to documents, the two also acquired land in Paragon City.

