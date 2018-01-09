Puppet show enthralls children at PNCA

National Council of the Arts (PNCA) organized a puppet show which enthralled children at PNCA auditorium.

The puppet show is a regular feature of the council presented by National Puppet Theater (NPT), said a press release issued here on Monday.

The show depicted folk tales and skits to entertain and educate children regarding social problems including health, education, environment etc. Besides, entertainment, these puppet shows are conscious efforts to explain socio-cultural issues and nurture a sense of responsibility among children to combat such evils.—APP

Related