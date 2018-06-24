Puppet rulers in IOK serving Delhi’s interests: Malik

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), Muhammad Yasin Malik, has said that no matter who runs the affairs in the territory, he or she is deployed to serve New Delhi’s interests and target the Kashmiris.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the ongoing killings as well-devised policy of India and said, “Jammu Kashmir is a police state where killing humans is a normal affair.”

The JKLF Chief said that recently a drama was en acted and Governor’s Rule was imposed in the occupied territory. This is also a part of well-devised plan to increase killings, inflict more and more harm and injuries to Kashmiris and intimidate them, he added.

He also slammed Indian TV channels and anchors for working as foot soldiers in civvies for the Indian army, police and secret agencies.

Meanwhile, the JKLF staged a protest in Maisuma area of Srinagar against the killings and injuring of people in Srigufwara area of Islamabad district by the Indian troops.—KMS