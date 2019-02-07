Puppet PM harming democracy: Nafisa

Islamabad

Secretary Information Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians (PPPP), MNA Dr. Nafisa Shah has said that if all the characters in Asghar Khan Case are exposed then it will mean that all those will also be exposed who conspired against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto and still their followers are busy conspiring against PPP and its leadership. In a statement issued here on Thursday, Dr. Nafisa Shah said that the nation has no trust in FIA as it is under a puppet prime minister who has also been a conspirator in the past against Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto.

She said that people like the puppet PM are harming democracy and giving democracy a bad name. She alleged that the PPP is targeted because it believes in the power of people.—INP

Share on: WhatsApp