Punjab’s private schools to return extra fee until Dec 31: Minister

Staff Reporter

Lahore

In the light of the Supreme Court order, provincial Minister for Education Murad Rass on Friday directed all private schools across Punjab to return extra fees to parents until December 31.

The minister asserted that the Supreme Court’s order of cutting down fees of all private schools by 20 percent will be implemented in letter and spirit. He further warned all schools of Punjab that in case of noncompliance, actions would be taken against them.

All Pakistan Private Schools’ Association has also accepted the Supreme Court verdict in a case pertaining to exorbitant fees being charged by private schools.

Chairman All Pakistan Private Schools’ Association, Kashif Mirza in his statement expressed his resolve to implement the SC’s verdict in its true spirit and appealed the apex court to also look into the problems being faced by the owners of the private schools across the country. The top court has ordered a 20 per cent decrease in fees charged by upscale private schools, and dictated all those schools who have received the winter vacations’ fees from students, to return 50 percent to parents or adjust the amount in the fees of upcoming months.

