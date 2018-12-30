Punjab’s health sector reforms

LACK of facilities as well as shortage of medical and paramedical staff in public sector hospitals has always remained a problem in provision of better medical facilities to the poor patients. It is heartening to note that the Punjab government has started the process to address these bottlenecks in order to bring improvement in the health sector which is also part of PTI’s manifesto.

Chairing a meeting in Lahore the other day, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said that 2717 women medical officers have been appointed in province’s various cities whilst 3620 male medical officers will also be hired soon. Since Yasmin Rashid belongs to the medical profession, she undoubtedly understands the problems of the health sector more than anybody else and given the commitment she demonstrated during her electioneering, the people of Punjab have pinned great expectations on her that she will also deliver in bringing improvement in the condition of public sector hospitals. Filling the vacant seats of medical and paramedical staff in fact is the first step in that direction and most importantly the newly inducted staff needs to be trained in such a manner that they serve every patient with dignity, kindness and compassion – the environment which is the hallmark of the private hospitals but the public sector hospitals lag far behind them. Then the process of upgrading the tehsil and district headquarters hospitals needs to be started at the earliest. These hospitals should be equipped with all the facilities including modern gadgets and equipment. Doing so will, on the one hand, provide a great relief to the people to get medical treatment at their doorsteps and, on the other, also help reduce burden on main hospitals in big cities. A comprehensive mechanism also needs to be evolved in Punjab and other provinces ensuring effective monitoring of every hospital. Such a mechanism should also take inputs from the patients and their attendants and then at the end of every year, the staff of best performing hospitals should be fully rewarded in terms of monetary benefits. Such a course definitely will bring a visible change in the environment of hospitals.

