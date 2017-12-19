Punjab’s focus on clean water

PUNJAB Chief Minister Mian Shahbaz Sharif has said that clean drinking water is right of citizens and his government was working on a big programme to return this right to them. Addressing a meeting, he said North and South ‘Saaf Pani’ Companies are working for implementation of his vision for clean drinking water for all.

The reason why Punjab leads the comparison in governance is that its Chief Minister focuses on programmes and projects that directly benefit people. His passion for infrastructure projects has brought about a visible change in the life of the people in different parts of the province as there is now a network of roads all over Punjab which has helped improve mobility to a great extent. And roads have brought many other amenities of life to the doorsteps of citizens, even in far-flung areas of the province. Punjab government also deserves credit for taking a lead in provision of treatment facilities to victims of Hepatitis which is one of the major problems in the health sector. Apart from diagnostic facilities for Hepatitis-B and C, Punjab government has launched a scheme under which patients of Hepatitis-C can get free of cost medicines at their doorsteps. This is a major and meaningful relief for the poor who cannot afford the costly treatment of the disease. However, prevention should have been the priority and it is satisfying that now the provincial government has launched programmes to ensure provision of clean drinking water to citizens, which would be a firm guarantee not only against Hepatitis but many other water-borne diseases. Clean drinking water is directly linked to the life and death of the people, therefore, we would urge the Punjab government to allocate maximum resources to both the Companies to launch schemes all over the province as presently they are engaged just in priority areas. It should also be ensured that all schemes executed by these companies are sustainable for times to come, as in the past many schemes were launched but later abandoned due to mismanagement and lack of funds.

