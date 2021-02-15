Punjab’s education minister Dr Murad Raas tests positive for COVID-19

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Dr Murad Raas says he has tested positive for the novel coronavirus. He made the announcement in a tweet, praying that the Almighty protect all of us.

Dr Raas also asked those who attended meeting with him should also get themselves tested.

I have tested positive for COVID 19. I would like the people that have come in contact with me in the past few days during meetings to get tested. May Allah protect all of you. — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) February 15, 2021

Meanwhile, twenty-six more people died of COVID-19 with 1,048 new cases reported across the country over the last twenty-four hours, data from the National Command and Operations Centre showed Monday.

According to the latest NCOC statistics, there are now 27747 active cases in the country while 525,997 patients have so far recovered from this deadly virus.