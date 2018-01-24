Punjab win National women boxing title

Lahore

Showing prowess and superior technique, Punjab’s female boxers struck fine performance to win the title of the inaugural national women boxing championship here on Tuesday at the Wapda Sports complex.

Punjab’s boxers stamped their supremacy in the premier boxing activity by scooping two gold in 57-60 kgs and 69-75kgs, out of three at the stakes, besides winning silver.

Sindh denied them one gold medal in the women fly 48-51kg fight Following are the results, Women’s Fly 48-51Kg, Razia Bano (Sindh), Gold, Khoushleem Bano (Punjab), Silver, Tayyaba Bano (Islamabad) ,Bronze, Safeena (KP), Bronze. Women’s Light 57-60Kg, Rukhsana Perveen (Punjab) Gold, Memona Bibi (Balochistan), Silver, Ammara (AJK) Bronze, Iqra (Islamabad), Bronze.—APP