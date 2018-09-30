Punjab will be made role model for other provinces: Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has said that PTI government believes in the service of the masses and we have introduced a culture of working.

He was talking to a group of MPAs from DG Khan here on Sunday.

During the meeting issues pertaining to the development of DG Khan division were discussed.

Chief Minister said that Punjab will be made a role model for other provinces and our work will speak for itself.

Buzdar said action will be taken action those, who will not obey the government’s directions. On September 25, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar ordered to remove Adyala jail superintendent after pictures of meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Nawaz Sharif and Hanif Abbasi in the prison created controversy.

Nawaz, Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar and Maryam Nawaz, who were released on September 19 from prison after their sentences in Panama Papers case were suspended by a court, were photographed with Abbasi in the office of the jail superintendent.

The pictures went viral and stirred controversy as Abbasi is incarcerated in a corruption case.

Buzdar, rejecting an inquiry report on the matter, ordered to suspend superintendent Saeedullah Gondal.The inquiry, prepared by the committee comprising DIG Prisons Multan and AIG Judicial Malik Safdar, had cleared Gondal of any responsibility and instead held deputy superintendent and other officials responsible, sources said.

The chief minister also ordered an inquiry against DIG Prisons Rawalpindi.

