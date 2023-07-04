LAHORE – Meteorological department has forecast widespread rains for most parts of the province including Lahore during the next couple of days.

As per the meteorological experts, heavy falls may cause urban flooding in low lying areas in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujranwala, Lahore, Faisalabad and Rawalpindi/Islamabad during the period. Landslides are also likely in hilly areas.

As per the synoptic situation, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper parts of the country. Moist currents from Bay of Bengal are also likely to start reaching upper parts from tonight. A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Under the influence of the prevailing weather scenario, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar and Layyah during Tuesday evening/night. Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, M B Din, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galliyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, T T Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan. Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, M B Din, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period.

Last day, Jhelum received 49mm rain, Mangla 46mm, Sialkot 42mm, Lahore 33mm, Narowal 25mm, Rawalpindi 23mm, Murree 18mm, Gujranwala 17mm, Islamabad 16mm, Kasur 07mm, M B Din 06mm, Gujrat 05mm and Noorpur Thal 01mm.