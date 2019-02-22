Punjab unveils new education policy

‘Insaf afternoon school’ being launched under new deal 2018-23’

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar formally unveiled the new education policy of the schools education department entitled ‘the new deal 2018-23’ at a ceremony which held at 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam on Thursday. Addressing the ceremony, the Chief Minister said that education sector was ignored during the last seven decades but the PTI government gives top priority to it because we can give a bright future to our new generation by investing in their education. Now practical steps will have to be taken in this regard because the future of 28 million students is directly linked with the governmental strategy and policies. 12 million children are enrolled in 52 thousand schools of schools education department. We want to secure the future of these children through a composite strategy, he added.

The Chief Minister said that national language could be the effective mean of communication and therefore, primary level education will be imparted in Urdu while English will be taught as a subject under ‘the new deal.’ Credit goes to the PTI government for including the Iqbal Studies in syllabus. Similarly, modern trends like science technology, engineering, arts and math will be introduced at the middle level. These steps will bear fruitful results and attention will also be paid to remove the weaknesses of educational system, he said.

The Chief Minister announced that out-of-school children will be provided education through ‘insaf afternoon school’ program. Similarly, integrated management information system is also being introduced. He divulged that necessary amendments will be made in special act for free and compulsory education adding that sports, physical training and clean drinking water will be compulsory in the schools.

Meanwhile, every child will be provided a class room having equal facilities along with sincere teachers. After the launch of the new policy, every child will feel pride over being a Pakistani and students will be able to act as a useful citizen of the society. We are going to implement new educational policy through different practical measures, he added. Now, every student will be able to study by rising above the biases of caste, color and creed. There will be no room for gender-biases in the new educational policy, he added. He reiterated that the students studying in the far-flung areas of the province like Rojhan and Taunsa Sharif will be provided the same facilities which are available in the best government schools of Lahore.

