Punjab University spokesman clarifies Asma’s statement

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University has issued a contradiction regarding renowned lawyer Asma Jahangir’s statement in her press conference in which she has quoted Punjab University Vice Chancellor as saying “to send students to the mountains”. In his press statement, Punjab University spokesman has said that Punjab University Vice Chancellor has not uttered any such statement at any forum that students would be sent to the mountains.

The Punjab University spokesman said that Asma Jahangir is Pakistan’s renowned human rights activist and well-respected senior lawyer and she is requested not to believe in rumors.

He said that Punjab University administration assures that action would be taken against the culprits only and biased attitude towards any group would not be adopted by the administration.

The Punjab University spokesman said that baseless propaganda based on false rumors was being fanned on social media.

Therefore, he said, politicians and civil society activists were requested to confirm any rumors first before giving any reaction and statements.