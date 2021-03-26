Punjab University postpones BA, BSc exams

LAHORE – The Punjab University has postponed the examinations of BA/BSc, which were scheduled to begin from April 1, 2021, for two months.

The decision was taken in a meeting of university’s deans due to non-completion of syllabus timely, reports said.

The officials of the public university conducted a survey of all affiliated institutions when it emerged that they are yet to finish their syllabus and students are not prepared to take part in exams.

The coronavirus pandemic and widely affected the education across the country as institutions remained closed for most of the period since the infectious disease engulfed the country.