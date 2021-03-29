Punjab University postpones all written and practical exams

LAHORE – The University of Punjab on Monday announced to postpone all kind of examinations being conducted from March 30 without citing any reason but it comes amid tough restrictions imposed by the government to control the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It is hereby notified that all Written and Practical Examinations of University of the Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect. The next date of examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams,” the notification read.

Earlier today, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar announced that lockdowns will be imposed in districts reporting COVID-19 positivity rate more than 12 per cent from April 1 in order to control the spread of disease.

It is hereby notified that all Written and Practical Examinations of University of the Punjab being conducted from 30-03-2021 are hereby postponed with immediate effect. The next date of examinations shall be notified two weeks before exams. Details:https://t.co/YzfCqV2Jz1 — University of the Punjab (@pu_lhr_official) March 29, 2021

The chief minister was taking to media after chairing a meeting of cabinet committee on coronavirus. He said that the lockdown will remain in place till April 11, adding that the situation will be reviewed by the committee after one week.

However, he clarified that no curbs will be imposed on business activities and industrial sector. The chief minister further said that transport, constructions, and other business sectors will continue to operate with strict implementation of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

He went on to say that wedding events and all other gatherings are banned across the province, adding that the committee had decided to suspend the services of mass transit transport system, including Orange Line Metro Train, Metro Bus Services and Speedo bus service.

Parks has been closed, he said, adding that sporting, cultural and social activities have also been banned in the province.

The Punjab government has also banned indoor and outdoor dining at all restaurants and hotels while takeaway and home delivery will remain continued.

Timing for business activities has been reduced to 6pm while shops will remain closed two days a week, Buzdar said.

He asked people to follow the SOPs strictly in order to prevent the situation from deteriorating further. He said that ensure wearing of face masks at public places to protect themselves from the infection.

He said that Lahore reported 21% positivity rate during the last 24 hours, adding that the third wave is more intensive than previous two phases.