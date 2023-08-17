Pakistan’s largest public sector varsity University of the Punjab offers a wide range of undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs in various disciplines, including arts and humanities, social sciences, natural sciences, engineering, business, law, and more.

Every year, thousands of aspirants apply to Punjab University to get admission to undergraduate and other programmes.

Lately, Punjab University announced the 1st Merit List 2023 on August 15, 2023. The merit list of leading educational institutions is based on entry test, intermediate, and matric marks.

BS Merit List 2023 for Punjab University

PU Merit List BSCS 2023

PU Merit List BS Mass Comm 2023

Hailey College Merit List 2023

PU Lahore Merit List Open Merit Self-Support 1st Merit List 15-08-2023 (10:00 am) 18-08-2023 (10:00 am) 2nd Merit List 18-08-2023 (10:00 am) 24-08-2023 (10:00 am) 3rd Merit List 24-08-2023 (10:00 am) 29-08-2023 (10:00 am) 4th Merit List 29-08-2023 (10:00 am) 01-09-2023 (10:00 am) Final Merit List 01-09-2023 (10:00 am) 07-09-2023 (10:00 am) Commencement of Classes 11-09-2023 (10:00 am) 18-09-2023 (10:00 am)

Aspirants can check their name in the online Admission Portal at http://pu.edu.pk/home/merit_lists/