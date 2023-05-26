Punjab University entry test schedule for BS admission 2023

The University of Punjab has announced the schedule for the entry test for undergraduate admissions in 2023.

All applicants interested in applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes offered by the University of Punjab, Lahore, are thus informed that they must appear in the PU Admission Test, which is tentatively scheduled for June 25, 2023.

June 9th, 2023, is the final day to register online for the PU admission test.

Applying for the PU Entry Test 2023 is open to students who have completed the Higher Secondary School Certificate (HSSC) or an equivalent diploma, as well as those who have taken the HSSC or an equivalent exam and are awaiting results.

Here’s how to apply online for PU entry test 2023

For registration, please visit the following link: http://admissions.pu.edu.pk.

The admission test fee is PKR 1500/-. The test fee is non-refundable and non-transferable. You need to download the fee challan while registering for the Admission Test at the given link.

You must remember that the fee challan is only available at the PU admission portal.

After you download the challan, you can pay it at any branch of HBL, UBL, or mobile banking.

All Applicants are required to upload an image of proof of payment on the portal as well to complete the application process.

It needs to be mentioned that admission to engineering programs at the University of Punjab will only be based on the ECAT or NUST Test (No PU Admission Test is required).

Both LAT and PU admission tests will be mandatory for admission to LLB Programs at the University of Punjab.

PU entry test pattern 2023