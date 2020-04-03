Punjab University decides policy for online classes

Punjab University has finalised a policy regarding online classes of the students in the prevailing situation.

In this regard, an online meeting of deans and heads of departments was presided over by PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad on Thursday. According to PU spokesman Khuram Shahzad, as per HEC guidelines and on the recommendations made by deans of faculties and heads of departments, the PU administration has made several decisions to minimise the time loss of the students.

In a press statement, the PU spokesman said that the online classes were mandatory and would continue as per timetable issued by the relevant college/institute/ center/department. He said as per decision, the students would be provided with the syllabi of the subjects and relevant online books on top priority basis.

He said that course materials and recorded lectures would be mailed/emailed /uploaded through the relevant software to maximize the learning outcome of the students. He said that the decision about assessment/examination (Mid/Final or Comprehensive exam) of theoretical subjects would be decided at an appropriate time when the situation was normalized. However, he said, the assignments with maximum 30pc weightage could be given to the students during online classes.

He clarified that lab work/practical sessions with relevant module along with its exam would also be conducted when the situation was normalised. He said that genuine issues of those students who are unable to attend online classes, at all, would be offered on campus compensatory classes/summer camp or additional credits during the regular semester, when the situation was normalised and PU would not charge any tuition fee for this.

He said that all teachers including visiting faculty would keep record of attendance of the students. He said that the Deans/HoDs would ensure the regularity of the online classes. He said that summer vacations will be announced as per university schedule.