Punjab University announces semester exam, summer break schedule

After approval of recommendations of Academic Council from Syndicate through circulation, Punjab University administration has announced the schedule of summer break and semester examinations.

According to PU the spokesman, the online classes of the students would continue till May 31, 2020 and there would be summer break from June 1 to August 09.

The spokesman said that compensatory classes would be held for those who could not take online classes for any genuine reason from August 10 to August 24, 2020.

However, he said, compensatory classes would be held provided that the Covid 19 situation gets normal and allowed by the government to have classroom (face to face) teaching.

He said that semester final examinations would be held from August 26 to September 6.

He said that the university administration had directed students to prepare themselves for both traditional and MCQ based online examinations.

He said that in case the universities opened before August 23, the mode of examination would be traditional otherwise it shall be online.

He said that the students not appearing in online examination on account of any reason shall have the option to appear in the traditional examination which shall be held after universities would be opened as per government policy.