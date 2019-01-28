Punjab to set up shelter homes in every district: CM

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has given utmost preference to welfare of under-privileged people. An effective strategy was being implemented in order to include these people in the development loop, he added.

The chief minister expressed these views during a meeting with Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal Managing Director Sardar Aun Abbas here on Sunday.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government would set up shelter homes in every district and assignment of identification of land in this regard would be completed at earliest, he asserted. He said that country-wide welfare department Bait-ul-Maal supported the less-privileged segment of society and also providing them free medical facilities. The performance of Pakistan Bait-ul-Maal was appreciable, he added.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said on Sunday that the government was working on solid strategy to reform education sector under dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He said that every needful resource was being utilised to provide maximum facilities to students and to promote quality education across the province, asserting that provision of better educational environment to students was a responsibility of the government.

Huge funds had also been allocated for provision of basic facilities in schools, and revolutionary steps were also being taken to make the youth independent.

