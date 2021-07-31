Punjab to roll out single curriculum for school, seminary students from Aug 2

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Saturday that Single National Curriculum (SNC) will be implemented in all public, private schools and seminaries from August 2.

Taking to Twitter, the minister shared a copy of the notification that states that the single curriculum policy will be implemented for Grades Pre I to V for the forth-coming academic session 2021-22 and onward.

NOTIFICATION:

Single National Curriculum to be implemented in all Public, Private Schools and Deeni Madaris of Punjab starting August 2nd, 2021. pic.twitter.com/vqH1lat46X — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) July 30, 2021

Punjab has become the first province to implement the SNC, what the government says will end classism in the country.

Earlier this month, Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information said that Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has launched the Learning Management System on Single National Curriculum (SNC), a great step towards materializing PTI’s dream of one education system for all into reality

Talking to the media, Dr Firdous said that far-reaching reforms have been introduced to develop the education system on modern lines and online teachers training program is a unique step in this regard.

“Education has always been among the top priorities of the government and SNC will unite 220 million people as a strong nation.

Under one system of education for all, there will be one curriculum, one medium of instruction and one common platform for assessment,” she said.

The SNC for Grade 6 to 8 will be implemented from next academic year, while for Grade 9 to 12 be implemented from academic year 2023-24.

Read more: https://pakobserver.net/single-national-curriculum-to-quash-classism-imran/