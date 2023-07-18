LAHORE – For meeting the international standards, the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC) has decided to replace five intermediate textbooks.

As per the media reports, the PBCC has directed the Punjab Curriculum and Textbook Board (PCTB) to introduce new books for Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry, Physics and Computer Science.

The PBCC has desired adopting specific international standard books, negotiating copyrights/royalty agreements, and initiating the printing process to ensure timely availability for students.

It is to be noted that boards in the province have already adopted an internationally recognized Biology textbook titled “An Inquiry into Biological Life” for Intermediate students.