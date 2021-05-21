Punjab to reopen schools in select districts next week

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Friday all public and private educational institutions will be reopened in few districts of the province from Monday, May 24.

According to a notification, a copy of which was shared by the provincial minister on Twitter, schools will be allowed to open only four days a week.

Furthermore, schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Sialkot, Vehari, Rajanpur, and Mandi Bahuddin will open schools from Monday.

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child,” said the notification.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had given go-ahead to reopen schools in districtswhere the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than five percent.

