Punjab to reopen schools in select districts next week

LAHORE – Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas announced on Friday all public and private educational institutions will be reopened in few districts of the province from Monday, May 24.

According to a notification, a copy of which was shared by the provincial minister on Twitter, schools will be allowed to open only four days a week.

Furthermore, schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance due to prevailing situation of COVID-19.

Bahawalnagar, Hafizabad, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Sahiwal, Pakpattan, Chakwal, Jhelum, Narowal, Sheikhupura, Chiniot, Kasur, Sialkot, Vehari, Rajanpur, and Mandi Bahuddin will open schools from Monday.

NOTIFICATION:

Public & Private Schools of Punjab in the following Districts will open for 4 days a week. Schools will be allowed to call students on alternate days with 50% attendance starting Monday May 24, 2021. Remaining Districts to be decided in next meeting. Follow SOPs. pic.twitter.com/nyKTaK5T0U — Murad Raas (@DrMuradPTI) May 21, 2021

“All the concerned authorities shall ensure the observance and compliance of COVID-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs) in letter and spirit. The schools shall open for 04 days a week staggering 02 days attendance of each child,” said the notification.

Earlier this week, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) had given go-ahead to reopen schools in districtswhere the COVID-19 positivity ratio is less than five percent.

