LAHORE – Parts of Punjab including Lahore is likely to receive significant monsoon rains during the current week.

Couple with incursions of moist currents from the Arabian Sea, a westerly wave is likely to enter upper parts of the country on July 3 in the evening/night.

Under the influence of this rain giving system, significant monsoon rains with occasional gaps are expected in parts of the province including Lahore during the ongoing week.

Rain/wind-thundershower with few heavy falls/ hailstorm is expected in Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Murree, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mianwali, Sargodha, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin, Sialkot, Narowal, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Sheikhupura, Faisalabad, Jhang and Toba Tek Singh from July 3 (evening/night) to July 8 with occasional gaps.

Rain/wind-thundershower with isolated heavy falls is also expected in D G khan, Rajanpur, Multan, Bhakkar, Layyah, Kot Addu, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Sahiwal and Okara from July 5 to July 8.

As per the local meteorological department, first significant monsoon rains may cause urban flooding in low lying areas of Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Lahore.

Loose structures like electric poles, solar panels etc may damage during dust storm/wind-thunderstorm & heavy falls and general public is advised to stay at safe places during the period.

Heavy rains may trigger landslides in the vulnerable areas of Murree and Galliyat from July 4 to July 7.

Heavy falls may cause flash flood in hill torrent areas of D G Khan and adjoining areas of northeast Balochistan from July 6 to July 8.

Met office has advised farmers to manage their activities keeping in view the weather forecast.