LAHORE – Local meteorological department has forecast monsoon rains for most parts of Punjab including Lahore during the next 2-3 days.

As per the Met Office, bursts of heavy rains may cause urban flooding in major cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala and Faisalabad during the period.

According to the experts, moist currents from Arabian Sea are penetrating in upper and central parts of the country.

Monsoon incursions from Bay of Bengal are also reaching upper and central parts of Pakistan.

A westerly wave is also affecting upper and central parts of the country.

Due to the prevailing weather pattern, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Kasur, Okara, Bahawalnagar, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan during Wednesday evening/night.

Heavy falls are also expected in Okara, Toba Tek Singh, Attock, Faisalabad, Sargodha, Layyah, Bhakkar, and Multan during the period.

On Thursday, rain-wind/thundershower is expected in Murree, Galiyat, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Sargodha, Mianwali, Faisalabad, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Bahawalnagar, Narowal, Sialkot, Sahiwal, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Mandi Bahauddin, Hafizabad, Lahore, Bhakkar, Layyah, Bahawalpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rajanpur, Taunsa, Multan and Dera Ghazi Khan.

Heavy falls are also expected in Sialkot, Narowal, Gujarat, Gujranwala, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Jhelum, Attock, Chakwal, Toba Tek Singh, Mandi Bahawaldin, Sargodha and Faisalabad during the period. Hot and humid weather is expected elsewhere in the province.

On Wednesday, rain-wind/thundershowers occurred in upper and central parts of Punjab including the provincial metropolis.

Maximum temperature in Lahore was recorded 36 degree Celsius. Relative humidity at noon was 94 per cent.

Lahore received 180mm rain, Gujranwala 78mm, Sialkot 72mm, Jhelum 59mm, Narowal 48mm, Mangla 42mm, Chakwal 40mm, Norporthal 38mm, Mandi Bahauddin 38mm Gujrat 33mm, Kot Addu 26mm, Murree 16mm, Kasur 11mm, Faisalabad 10mm, Hafizabad 09mm, Rawalpindi 07mm, Bhakkar 05mm and Johorabad 03mm.