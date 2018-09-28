Punjab to play vital role in development of Balochistan: CM Buzdar

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that people of Balochistan are our bothers and Punjab will play a vital role in the development of Balochistan.

The Punjab Chief Minister stated this while talking to Member Central Committee of Balochistan National Party (BNP), Sardar Abdul Rauf Mengal who called on him in Lahore on Friday.

Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the federal government is committed to development and progress of Balochistan.

Abdul Rauf Mengal invited the Chief Minister Punjab to visit Balochistan.

Share on: WhatsApp