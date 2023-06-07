Punjab to pay June’s salaries, pensions in advance ahead of Eidul Azha

LAHORE – The interim government in Punjab has decided to pay salaries and pensions of the current month to the employees before Eid-ul Adha 2023.

After Sindh, the Punjab government followed suit and it approved the disbursement of salary and pension in advance to employees for the current month on June 23, 2023, on account of Eid-ul Adha.

Meanwhile, Finance Division issued a notification, directing officials to issue salaries of all public sector employees ahead of Eid ul Adha, one of two major Islamic festivals.

Eid ul Azha dates revealed for expected five-day weekend

Pakistanis are likely to get a five-day break on account of Eid ul Azha 2023, as expected dates have been revealed by the meteorological office.

Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) predicted that Eid ul Azha, the feast of sacrifice, will likely fall on June 29 based on their forecast. It said major metropolises are likely to experience cloudy weather during the moon sighting on June 19. As the official announcement is yet pending based on the decision following the moon sighting; the met office suggests the moon can be visible for more than an hour after sunset. As per the prediction, Zill Hajj’s moon will is expected to be visible on June 19.

What is Eid ul Azha

In Pakistan and other parts of the world, the religious festival is marked with great enthusiasm as people begin the day by performing the Eid prayer. One of the main traditions of the festival is the sacrifice of animal, usually a goat, sheep, cow, or came known as Qurbani which is carried out in memory of Hazrat Ibrahim’s (A.S) willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to Allah SWT.