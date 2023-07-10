LAHORE – Punjab government has decided to establish an online donation portal for facilitating contributions for shrines of saints across the province.

Chairing a meeting at the Chief Minister’s Secretariat the other day, caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has assigned the responsibility of developing the portal to Punjab Information Technology Board.

The portal will carry various online payment options for the devotees including those residing abroad. People can donate money for lungar, placing floral wreath or sheet and as sadqa, atiya or nazrana at different shrines.

The meeting decided to renovate and extend shrines and improve facilities for the visiting devotees. It was also decided to set up a library at every shrines besides providing essential facilities like sarai,langar khana and wash rooms for visiting people. A waiting place and parking facility will be provided at the ground near shrine of Baba Bulleh Shah. The meeting also reviewed the proposal of restoring room of Ustad Daman in the walled city keeping in view its historical and literary importance.

Mohsin Naqvi directed widening entry and exit passages of shrines and improving transportation facilities for the visiting devotees. He directed immediate renovation and extension work of shrine of Shah Shams Tabrez in Multan. He directed preparing a plan for renovation and restoration of Chiniot Shahi Masjid. He also directed maintaining historical significance and original condition of the shrines. Provincial Ministers Mansoor Qadir, Amir Mir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Secretaries of Finance, C&W, Auqaf, DG Lahore Walled City Authority, Chairman PITB, Architect Nayyar Ali Dada and relevant officers attended the meeting.