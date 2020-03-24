Punjab to induct 10,000 doctors

The Government of Punjab has decided to induct 10000 doctors and paramedical staff in wake of growing threat of coronavirus in the province.

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Ahmed Khan Buzdar and other ministers have also announced to donate a month’s salary in Corona Fund. While addressing a press conference with provincial finance and health minister, Usman Buzdar said that funds of Rs11 billion have been transferred to health department and clarified that government has not imposed any lockdown or curfew.–Staff Reporter