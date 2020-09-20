Punjab to hire doctors in grade 19, 20

Punjab Chief Secretary Jawad Rafique Malik has directed the Specialized Healthcare Department to hire doctors on the vacant posts of Professors and Associate Professors on an ad-hoc basis.

He also directed Secretary Health Nabeel Awan to bring an ordinance to hire doctors against vacant posts in grade 19 and grade 20.

It would be the first time that the doctors would be hired directly on Associate Professor and Professor seats.

Earlier, the Health Department only hired doctors against the grade 17 posts.