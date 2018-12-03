Punjab to help build hospital in Balochistan

Balochistan CM Jam Kamal Khan calls on Sardar Buzdar

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar here Sunday.

Ideas were exchanged to promote mutual interest and inter-province cooperation likewise both Chief Ministers gave their consent to work together for the development of New Pakistan. While talking on this occasion, CM Usman Buzdar said that we have to make such New Pakistan cooperatively where the common man will prosper. He said that Punjab government is also looking forward for the development of other provinces. Balochistan has a key role in new Pakistan and is very close to my heart, he added and further shared that they will help in establishing Cardiology Center and Children Hospital in Balochistan .

He vowed that they move forward jointly for the development and progress of Pakistan besides they will promote solidarity, harmony and brotherhood among provinces as it is the need of hour. He said that a special quota has been set up in Punjab’s educational institutions for the students of Balochistan and they have been provided with scholarships for higher education.

Moreover he added that a ceremony will be held in the honour of students who are studying in Punjab’s educational institutions.

Chief Minister Jamal Kamal Khan invited Sardar Usman Bukhari to visit Balochistan . Conversing at this moment, Chief Minister Balochistan said that there is large number of students of Balochistan who are enrolled in educational institutions of Punjab as Pakistan belongs to us all and we are united for the development of our country.

Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Wada, Senator Anwarul Haq Kakar and Principal Secretary CM Punjab Dr. Raheel Siddiqui were also present on this occasion. Later on, leaders of Buzdar tribe under the leadership of Tor Khan Buzdar called on CM Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan in CM Punjab office.

Sardar Usman Buzdar was also present there. The leaders of Buzdar tribe informed CM about their issues. They demanded for the construction of 14-kilometer long road from District Barakhan to Chapparta Kharr.

They also pressed for the construction and repair of Bawata via Mahmad Samand to Kharr road in Barakhan district. Supply of electricity in Basti Hayat Mohammad, Basti Marble and Doodar Rehmat Khan a town of District Mosa Khail.

CM Balochistan assured the leaders for quick resolution of their problems and said that these issues will be set on at priority basis. Leaders of Buzdar tribe thanked him for his promise.

