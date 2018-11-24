Punjab to fully back NSGP project

Staff Reporter

Lahore

Punjab Minister for Forestry, Fisheries, Wildlife and Environment Muhammad Sibtain Khan assured full backing of North South Gas Pipeline (NSGP) through Punjab, while emphasizing upon construction companies to take care of agriculture and environment during its execution along its route through the province.

“The environmental assessment study must focus on protection of agriculture and environment as pipeline track passes through Rahim Yar Khan, Bahawalpur and all the way to Okara and Nankana Sahib districts inside Punjab’s territory,” he said while speaking at the provincial level scoping workshop held here at a local hotel on Thursday as part of the Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) study being conducted for North South Gas Pipeline project. Environmental Management Consultants (EMC) Pakistan organized the workshop as being local consultants working on ESIA of total 803 kilometers-long North South Gas Pipeline project.

The Minister regretted that previous governments had neglected the environment as Pakistan had only 8 per cent green cover, including meager 3 per cent in Punjab, as against the global requirement of growing 25 per cent forestry cover in the country. “We are growing concrete jungle instead of growing natural forests,” he added. He said that Punjab government would extend full cooperation to complete the project within stipulated time.

The EPA, Punjab, Director General Syeda Maleeka also called upon environmental organization conducting environmental assessment study on the gas pipeline project to take into accounts various technical, environmental and social aspects to implement the project in a transparent manner.

