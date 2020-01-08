‘Punjab to formulate climate change policy’ CM chairs meeting of Punjab Environmental Protection Council

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar presided over a meeting of Punjab Environmental Protection Council at his office in which principle decision was taken to formulate provincial climate change policy.

The meeting also decided to prepare a comprehensive environment situation report. The chief minister disclosed that an environmental endowment fund would be set up to regularly monitor and determine the standard of air quality index and directed to constitute a committee in this regard. The government wanted people to breathe in the fresh air. The identification of environmental quality should be realistic, he directed and further said that experts would also be consulted to deal with climate change issues as it was a sensitive matter and no leniency or negligence could be tolerated.

The CM regretted that criminal negligence was shown in the past by ignoring climate challenges and trees were mercilessly cut for erecting a chaotic jumble of concrete structures, bridges and buildings. ‘We are facing the consequences now in the shape of smog and environmental pollution’, he regretted. Usman Buzdar emphasized that the coming generations would have to be provided a neat and clean atmosphere and for that purpose, every challenge has to be met to settle the issues. He directed that meetings of Punjab Environmental Protection Council would be regularly held.

Environmental experts and heads of different departments presented their proposals. Provincial Environment Minister Muhammad Rizwan, secretaries of environment, industries, planning & development, finance, irrigation, health and forests departments, representatives of World Wild Fund, Punjab University, UET Lahore and others attended the meeting.

The CM expressed sorrow and grief over the death of youth due to falling of container over their bike in Kamoke area. He extended sympathies to the bereaved families and sought a report from the administration about the incident.

Usman Buzdar has welcomed the passing of Services Act Amendment Bill from the Senate after National Assembly and said that political consensus over national issues was a victory of democracy. In a statement, he said that passing of the bill has given a positive message of unity and cohesion and political parties have shown a responsible behavior. The government and opposition were on one page on important issues as national development lies in unity, he added.

On the notice of the Punjab CM, the police have arrested an accused involved in molestation of a 13-year-old mentally handicapped girl in Wah Cantt and raids are being conducted to arrest the absconding accused Nadeem. The chief minister has assured that the provision of justice will be ensured to the heirs.

He also chaired an important meeting at his office in which launching of a new loan scheme for small and medium enterprises development was approved. Under this scheme, up to Rs 50 lac could be taken for existing businesses or new business activity. Men, women and transgenders could apply for this scheme in manufacturing, services and trading categories. The Punjab Bank will provide support to Punjab Small Industries Corporation for the launch of this scheme. The meeting also approved to start a loan scheme for cottage industry. Under this scheme, one lac to three lac soft loan would be given.

The chief minister directed to settle the requirements as early as possible so as to launch the said schemes without any delay. He hoped that industry will grow through the provision of soft loans and youth will earn a livelihood after learning necessary technical and vocational skills. He pointed out that the industries facing financial crunch would be especially facilitated.