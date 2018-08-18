Punjab to elect new chief minister Sunday

LAHORE : Newly elected Punjab Assembly will meet on Sunday to elect Leader of the House.

Nomination papers for the election of Chief Minister can be submitted at Assembly Secretariat till 5:00 p.m. Saturday.

Earlier, after being elected as Prime Minister, Pakistan Tehreek Insaaf Chief Imran Khan nominated Sardar Usman Buzdar as Chief Minister of Punjab.

Sardar Usman Buzdar hails from Dera Ghazi Khan district of Punjab, He garnered 26,897 votes from PP-286 Taunsa Sharif and defeated independent candidate Khawaja Muhammad Nizamul Mehmood.Newly elected Prime Minister of Pakistan and PTI chief Imran Khan announced his decision in a video message.

He said that Usman Buzdar belongs to deprived area of Punjab, nominated CM Punjab knows that how poor people live their lives.

