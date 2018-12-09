Punjab to come up fully prepared on 100 days plan: Aleem

Staff Reporter

Senior Minister Punjab Abdul Aleem Khan has said that Punjab Government to come up fully prepared on 100 Days Plan and as per vision of Prime Minister Imran revolutionary steps are being introduced with the untiring efforts of last three months. Talking in this regard, Senior Minister said that after a number of sessions with concerned Minister and Secretary such deliberations have been finalized which would ascertain the right direction for real change in the country and Punjab Government would be leading in each sector.

He told that almost 15 departments have been recommended for revamping in which Education, Health, Local Bodies, Agriculture, Irrigation and Forest Departments are there while Sports, Women Development, Industries, Livestock and clean drinking water have also been included in the 100 Days Plan. Abdul Aleem Khan said that spade work has already been done and now practical steps would also be taken shortly to implement the policies on this plan. He expressed hope that after implementation on this plan new face of Punjab would reflect which would not be based upon only paper work and media campaign like done by the past regime. Senior Minister added that Prime Minister Imran Khan has great commitment to implement the electoral manifesto and no stone would be left unturned in this regard.

Senior Minister Abdul Aleem Khan further said that in 100 Days Plan an important sector would the new system to be introduced in Local Bodies of Punjab. He said that in future all the elected representatives of local bodies would be fully authorized financially and administratively while they would take practical steps for the development in their respective areas.

Abdul Aleem Khan assured that new system in local bodies would bring a wide scale positive change in the Punjab province which would definitely followed by other provinces also. He appreciated the efforts undertaken by all relevant departments and expressed hope that implementation on these recommendations will also be taken with the same spirit.

