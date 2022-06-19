Punjab to close markets at 9pm

Chief Minister of Punjab Hamza Shahbaz on Saturday announced that markets across the province would close at 9pm as the government seeks to conserve energy following a power crisis hitting the country.

The chief minister made the announcement during a meeting with representatives from trade associations, according to an official post-meeting statement.

The traders, according to the statement, have assured their complete support for the government’s steps to save energy. Sources further said that the markets of major cities of the province will open from 8 am to 9 pm from Monday. The Chief Minister after meeting business leaders decided that in the first phase, energy conservation plan will be implemented in major cities, including Lahore.