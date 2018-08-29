Punjab to be child labour-free zone: Minister

Provincial Minister for Labour and Manpower,Anser Majeed Niazi on Tuesday said the government would take every possible step to eliminate all forms of bonded labour from the province.

We have a comprehensive plan to get rid of this inhuman practice. We intend to enroll maximum number of children working at kilns into schools,” he added.

Talking to a delegation of labourers, he said, bonded labour was a long standing issue which needed to be addressed on emergency basis,adding that Punjab government would launch different projects for welfare of labour and their families.

He expressed with confidence that foundation of ‘Naya Pakistan’ was laid by PTI,and added that time was not far when the country would be enlisted in the comity of developed nations.

The minister said elimination of child labour was PTI government’s high priority.

He reiterated his government’s resolve to make Punjab child labour-free province by improving legislation on child/bonded labour.—APP

