Punjab has decided to allow nurses leave for overseas employment.

Regular employed nurses from BPS-16 to BPS-19 will be eligible for leave abroad by submitting an application along with a job offer letter from a foreign hospital.

Leave applications of nurses facing inquiry under PEEDA Act will be decided on a case-by-case basis.

Caretaker Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Dr Jamal Nasir has said that the decision on the request of nurses for leave abroad will be made within four days.

Eligible nurses can submit applications directly to the facility centre of P&SHCD instead of using the channel of head of the institution, he said, adding that the decision would be good for the ailing humanity as nurses would get valuable experience while working abroad.